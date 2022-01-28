Saturday last day to get ballot for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh by-election

Saturday is the last day for those who are eligible to vote in the Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh by-election to register for a ballot.

Voters must be registered by 2pm on January 29 in order to vote.

Ballot packages were sent to registered electors on January 17. Anyone who is on the voters list who has not yet received a ballot should contact Elections NWT.

Instructions on how to fill out the ballot are included in the package or can be found on Elections NWT’s website.

Voting is taking place by mail-in ballot as a pandemic safety measure. Ballots must be received by Elections NWT on February 8 at 8pm for both mail-in ballots and drop-off submissions

Elections NWT recommends that voters planning to mail their ballot – rather that submit it in-person to the returning officer, additional assistant returning officers, or the Elections NWT office – do so by Friday, January 28.

Voters in Dettah and Ndilǫ can drop off ballot packages in-person to the returning officer on the first floor of the Det’on Cho building in Ndilǫ, or to Elections NWT on the third floor of the YK Centre East building in Yellowknife.

Additional returning officers in Łutsël K’é and Fort Resolution can pick up completed ballot packages from voters in those communities. Elections NWT recommends this option for voters who cast their ballot after January 28.

Voters in Łutsël K’é wanting to arrange that option can contact Jeanette Lockhart. Lorraine Villeneuve is the additional returning officer in Fort Resolution.

There is also a drop-off box at Łutsël K’é’s Co-op store and Fort Resolution’s Northern Store, according to Elections NWT’s Facebook page.

A by-election is being held because former MLA Steve Norn’s seat was declared vacant in November.

Six candidates are running in the by-election: Nadine Delorme, Steve Norn, Ernest Betsina, Richard Edjericon, Mary Rose Sundberg and Clinton Unka.