GNWT looking for agriculture funding feedback

NWT residents are being asked for ideas that could help the territory support more agricultural producers and businesses.

Input will be used as the territory develops a new five-year agricultural funding policy for 2023 to 2028. Residents have until March 31 via the GNWT’s website or by calling (867) 445-1427.

The new document will replace the NWT’s current agriculture strategy, which expires this year.

“Agriculture is emerging as a quickly developing industry with enormous possibilities,” industry minister Caroline Wawzonek was quoted as saying in a Tuesday news release.

Territorial and federal funding currently allows $1.2 million to be spent backing projects each year. The federal government covers 60 percent of costs and the GNWT contributes 40 percent.

Applications for the 2021-2022 year are still being accepted, with $100,000 in remaining funding available.