Dehcho Physical Literacy Conference begins on Tuesday

Tuesday marks the first day of an event Thorsten Gohl hopes will become an annual tradition: the Dehcho Physical Literacy Conference.

The 2022 edition is called “Resiliency through Sport and Recreation: Stories from the North.” Gohl, the organizer, is a physical literacy coordinator for the Dehcho, as well as an Arctic Winter Games and Canada Games coach and the chair of Canada’s table tennis coaching development committee.

“It all started because of Covid,” said Gohl, who – along with Claudine Gilbert and a number of volunteers – devised live online fitness programming during the worst of the pandemic.

“It grew to an awareness campaign about physical literacy and what it means.”

This programming is still available on the campaign’s website. The conference will shift focus to processing how those activities went and plans for the future.

The conference, which is free to attend, runs on February 22 and 23. Speakers will reflect on the importance of storytelling in creating successful programming, and how to empower people to become fitness leaders and mentors in their own right.