NWT reports 19th Covid-19 death

The Northwest Territories government reported one new death related to Covid-19 on Tuesday night, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the territory to 19.

According to the latest data from the territorial government, there are currently 552 active Covid-19 cases across the NWT, a slight drop from the 568 reported on Monday, continuing a downward trend.

Between Monday and Tuesday evening there were 127 new Covid-19 infections and 143 resolved cases. There have been 515 new cases in the last seven days.

One additional hospitalization was reported on Tuesday, while intensive care admissions related to Covid-19 have remained unchanged since one new admission was reported on February 17. There have been a total of 95 hospitalizations and 25 intensive care admissions since the pandemic began.