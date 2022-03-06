Air Canada and WestJet to ramp up Yellowknife services

Direct Air Canada flights from Yellowknife to Edmonton and Vancouver will resume this summer, while WestJet’s flight frequency will increase from May.

Both airlines drastically scaled back service to the Northwest Territories during the Covid-19 pandemic. Air Canada halted all of its flights to and from Yellowknife for almost half of 2021.

In a message to tour operators this week, industry body NWT Tourism said Air Canada would resume direct flights between Yellowknife, Edmonton and Vancouver on June 1. At the moment, Air Canada flies from Yellowknife only to Calgary.

Meanwhile, WestJet’s website states flights between Yellowknife and Edmonton will be offered daily from May 2 instead of twice weekly at present. WestJet already flies daily between Yellowknife and Calgary.

Donna Lee Demarcke, NWT Tourism’s chief executive officer, told operators Canadian North will increase weekly flights between Yellowknife and Norman Wells from six to seven starting in April. Demarcke said flights to Fort Simpson from the territorial capital will, from April, take place every weekday and on Sundays.

Air North already plans to resume Yellowknife-Ottawa flights in May alongside a new direct flight between Yellowknife and Toronto. Each of those services also connects direct to Whitehorse.