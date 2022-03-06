Fort Smith suspect is arrested, ending three-day police operation

The suspect at the centre of a three-day police operation in Fort Smith has been apprehended without further incident, RCMP say.

Police said the arrest was made at 3:45pm on Sunday, confirming a Town of Fort Smith emergency message to residents that had announced the suspect’s entry into custody.

Sharing the news to Facebook, the town thanked residents for their “patience and empathy” after a day of lockdown on Friday followed by police activity all weekend.

Police thanked residents “for their generosity and well wishes shown towards the RCMP personnel who were engaged in the police operations.”

RCMP had earlier on Sunday named Drea McAllister, a Fort Smith 17-year-old, as the individual at the centre of that operation.

In a news release shortly after 10am, police said McAllister was a suspect “in a series of break-and-enters” beginning on Friday, in which a vehicle and “multiple long-barrel firearms” were stolen from two locations.

He was already wanted on two charges – assault with a weapon and a probation breach – related to an earlier incident at the end of February.

Police did not immediately link McAllister to the suspicious death of a person that took place early on Friday but said that investigation was continuing.

At 2pm, a significant police presence was reported on Field Street. RCMP told residents on Field Street and at the Aurora College residences of Thebacha Kue and Aurora Gardens to shelter in place.

Two hours later, the town said a suspect was in custody and an RCMP news release would follow.

McAllister had been widely identified among Fort Smith residents as the focus of the police operation, even before RCMP confirmed that information on Sunday.

Police said they were identifying McAllister, who is a minor, as a matter of public safety given their suspicion that he had stolen firearms.

“After a consideration of all the investigations we’re engaged in, and RCMP knowing of McAllister [being] a suspect in a break-and-enter where firearms were taken, we believed in the interest of public safety – and his own safety – we would release his name and picture to the public, in hopes we can generate tips about where he may be,” Insp Barry LaRocque told Cabin Radio.

McAllister had “access to weapons and is believed to be dangerous,” RCMP said on Sunday morning.

RCMP spent much of Friday on Field Street, where a stolen Government of the Northwest Territories Ford Explorer turned up, but a stakeout of a property on that street ultimately did not reveal McAllister within. There was little confirmed progress in the investigation on Saturday.

On Sunday, police suggested they believed some residents may know where the 17-year-old is.

“We certainly are considering that he may have assistance from people that are hiding or helping him,” said Insp LaRocque prior to Sunday afternoon’s developments.

Editor’s note: March 6, 2022 – 4:50pm MT. Ordinarily, minors charged with offences are not identified by RCMP or the news media. In this instance, the suspect’s name was publicized by RCMP despite their age as a matter of public safety, a concern that terminated once the suspect was arrested. We will remove the suspect’s name from this report once the details of this article are no longer a matter of immediate public interest.