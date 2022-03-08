Colton Migwi awaits sentencing in 2020 death of brother Andrew

A man charged with murdering his brother in Behchokǫ̀ has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and a sentencing date may be set later this month.

Colton Migwi, 31, made a brief appearance on Monday in NWT Supreme Court via video link from the North Slave Correctional Complex, where he has remained since his brother, Andrew, was found dead on March 7, 2020.

“We’re here today to set a date,” said defence lawyer Peter Harte. “A plea has already been entered.”

Andrew’s passing was first described by RCMP as a sudden death. Colton was arrested less than one week later and appeared in a Yellowknife court charged with murder.

As first reported by the CBC, Migwi pleaded guilty to manslaughter on December 13. Details of the agreement between defence and Crown that allow him to plead guilty to manslaughter, a lesser charge than murder, are not public.

How Andrew died has also yet to be publicly confirmed. His family believes alcohol was involved.

Two weeks after he passed away, his sister, Samantha Migwi, said vodka was found in her 30-year-old brother’s jacket.

“Alcohol in Behchokǫ̀ is not only damaging people’s lives, it’s damaging the community – and everywhere in the North and across Canada. It has to be stopped,” she told Cabin Radio at the time.

Samantha described Andrew as one of the funniest people she knew.

“He always had this little smirk on his face. He liked to tell jokes,” she said. “He was very gentle. He always knew what to say.”

According to Harte, Crown prosecutor Duane Praught will be available on March 28 to determine a timeline for sentencing.