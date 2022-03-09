St Pat’s and Weledeh schools evacuated over bomb threat

Students at École St Patrick High School and Weledeh Catholic School in Yellowknife were evacuated on Wednesday afternoon as classes were cancelled for the day due to a bomb threat.

RCMP said in a press release it was made aware of a bomb threat at Weledeh Catholic School around 12:30pm. Officers and police dogs are conducting a search of the school and securing the building.

Police said there is currently no threat to other schools. The public is asked to avoid the area for now.

Simone Gessler, Yellowknife Catholic Schools superintendent, said in an email sent shortly after 1pm that students from both schools had been sent to the gym at Sir John Franklin High School where guardians can pick up their child. Gessler advised guardians to check in with their child’s teacher before leaving.

As of 1:10pm, there were three police vehicles outside the schools and students were seen headed toward Sir John Franklin High School.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Yellowknife RCMP detachment at 867-669-1111 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

This is the second time in a month the schools have been evacuated. On February 10, students were evacuated following a bomb threat that resulted in classes being cancelled for the day.

In that incident, RCMP said no explosive device was found after a thorough search of the building and surrounding property.