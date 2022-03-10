The Northwest Territories government reported one new death related to Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of such deaths in the territory to 20.

According to the latest data, there are 368 active cases of Covid-19 across the territory.

Of those, 177 are in the Yellowknife region, 82 in the Beaufort Delta, 37 in Fort Smith, 34 in the Dehcho, 16 in the Hay River area, 14 in the Tłı̨chǫ region, and eight in the Sahtu.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been a total of 9,864 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the NWT, 100 hospitalizations, and 29 intensive care admissions.