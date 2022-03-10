Portal for NWT donations to Ukraine now open

The Canadian Red Cross has launched an online portal where NWT residents can donate to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The Canadian Red Cross said donations made through the portal will enable it to support Ukraine and surrounding countries in “immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and other critical humanitarian activities as needs arise.”

The fundraising effort will also be supported by the NWT government.

The GNWT will match all donations made by NWT residents up to $50,000.



Donate to support efforts to help Ukrainians displaced due to the conflict with Russia. #nwtpoli #nwthttps://t.co/GDDmWH32ga pic.twitter.com/IbKK4u8rmZ — Caroline Cochrane (@CCochrane_NWT) March 10, 2022

On February 25, Premier Caroline Cochrane announced in the Legislative Assembly that the territorial government would match donations to the Canadian Red Cross up to $50,000 in an effort to provide relief to the people of Ukraine.