Snowking asks for art thief to return missing piece

Organizers of Snowkings Winter Festival are asking for a piece of art taken from this year’s Snowcastle to be returned.

Posting to Facebook on Tuesday morning, festival staff said an artwork hanging inside the “snow chapel” at the centre of this year’s castle had gone missing in the past week.

“We have an art thief in our midst,” the festival declared.

“If you took the art, you have a chance to make things right – please return it and no questions will be asked. You can even drop it off just inside the main entrance after hours.

“We don’t feel this needs to be said, but we will anyway. Please don’t take the castle art home.”