United Way announces community investment fund recipients

United Way NWT says it has awarded a total of $195,000 to non-profits across the territory through this year’s community investment fund.

United Way reported receiving a record number of applicants to the fund this year, up 35 percent on last year.

​​“This year’s committee worked hard to evaluate each application and recommended the successful candidates based on need, as well as reach,” Tracy St Denis, chair of United Way NWT, said in a statement.

“It’s hard to say no to anyone when everyone is doing great work for the NWT. I am grateful for the time and consideration our community investment committee put into each application.”

According to a Tuesday news release, 22 organizations will each receive a $7,500 grant for programming in 2022.

The successful recipients are:

Food Rescue Yellowknife

Dehcho Divisional Education Council

Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre

Children’s First Society

Foster Family Coalition

NWT Literacy Council

The Northern Birth Work Collective

Fort Smith Ecumenical Group

Home Base YK

Hay River soup kitchen

Food First Foundation

Sambaa K’e First Nation

Inuvik Youth Centre

Hamlet of Tulita

NWT Breast Health/Breast Cancer Action Group

Northern Mosaic Network

Ulukhaktok food bank

Inclusion NWT

Ecology North

Conseil de développement économique des Territoires du Nord-Ouest

YWCA NWT

Society of St Vincent de Paul

The Family Support Centre in Hay River will receive a three-year grant beginning this year – totalling $45,000, with $15,000 each year – that will allow women and children to extend their stay at the shelter by an additional eight to 12 weeks.

The Mackenzie Recreation Association, which was awarded the multi-year grant in 2020, will receive its final installment of $15,000 this year.