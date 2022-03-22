United Way announces community investment fund recipients

United Way NWT says it has awarded a total of $195,000 to non-profits across the territory through this year’s community investment fund.
United Way reported receiving a record number of applicants to the fund this year, up 35 percent on last year.
“This year’s committee worked hard to evaluate each application and recommended the successful candidates based on need, as well as reach,” Tracy St Denis, chair of United Way NWT, said in a statement.
“It’s hard to say no to anyone when everyone is doing great work for the NWT. I am grateful for the time and consideration our community investment committee put into each application.”
According to a Tuesday news release, 22 organizations will each receive a $7,500 grant for programming in 2022.
The successful recipients are:
- Food Rescue Yellowknife
- Dehcho Divisional Education Council
- Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre
- Children’s First Society
- Foster Family Coalition
- NWT Literacy Council
- The Northern Birth Work Collective
- Fort Smith Ecumenical Group
- Home Base YK
- Hay River soup kitchen
- Food First Foundation
- Sambaa K’e First Nation
- Inuvik Youth Centre
- Hamlet of Tulita
- NWT Breast Health/Breast Cancer Action Group
- Northern Mosaic Network
- Ulukhaktok food bank
- Inclusion NWT
- Ecology North
- Conseil de développement économique des Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- YWCA NWT
- Society of St Vincent de Paul
The Family Support Centre in Hay River will receive a three-year grant beginning this year – totalling $45,000, with $15,000 each year – that will allow women and children to extend their stay at the shelter by an additional eight to 12 weeks.
The Mackenzie Recreation Association, which was awarded the multi-year grant in 2020, will receive its final installment of $15,000 this year.