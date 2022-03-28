NWT to give teens mental wellness ‘subscription boxes’

Teenagers can now receive free mental wellness subscription boxes from the Northwest Territories government.

The territory says boxes are being made available on the themes of sexual health, healthy relationships, healthy coping, self-harm and suicide, and substance use and mental health.

Boxes can be requested by email either by youth aged 13-18 or organizations who work with youth.

“The boxes include a variety of health and mental wellness resources, such as topic-specific materials, as well as individual and group activities such as colouring sheets and activity kits by northern-based artists,” the territorial government said in a news release.

Exactly what the subscription entails – how many boxes are received and over what time period – was not specified.