Fort Resolution man wins $25,000 on lottery ticket

A man in Fort Resolution is $25,000 richer after buying a lottery ticket in Hay River.

Robert Sayine purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket at The Rooster on February 11 according to a Tuesday news release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

When Sayine scanned his ticket a few days later, he was surprised to learn he had won. He checked his ticket four times to make sure, the corporation said.

“I was overwhelmed,” Sayine was reported as saying of his win.

He said he plans to use his winnings to pay off debts and visit family.