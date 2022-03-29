NWT’s campground booking system opens for 2022 next week

The Northwest Territories’ campgrounds begin accepting online bookings for the 2022 summer season next week.

Reservations are starting a little earlier than usual, though this year’s park opening dates – May 13 for most parks – are in line with the norm. Parks in the Beaufort Delta and the Dehcho’s Blackstone park open slightly later.

Some Yellowknife-area parks will open for reservations first, before bookings begin for the remainder.

Prelude Lake park bookings open at 10am on Tuesday, April 5, followed by Reid Lake at the same time on Wednesday, April 6 and Fred Henne on Thursday, April 7.

Bookings for other parks open at 10am on Friday, April 8.

Meanwhile, South Slave group campsite Escarpment Creek can now be booked online for the first time.

In previous years, groups wishing to book Escarpment Creek – which has 12 powered campsites – could do so by phone only.