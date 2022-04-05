Family of four loses home in fire in Norman Wells

Community members in Norman Wells are working to raise funds and collect donated items after a family of four lost their home and belongings in a fire on Monday night.

According to Mayor Frank Pope, the fire started around 9:30pm. He said firefighters worked until around 3am to put out the fire, then returned at around 9am on Tuesday to further extinguish hot spots.

Residents worked to rescue the family’s vehicle from fire damage.

“I just went and talked to the family about an hour ago. They’re still in a bit of shock,” Pope told Cabin Radio on Tuesday afternoon. “I know that the community will gather around and help them all they can.”

A relative of the family has started a GoFundMe page to raise funds to replace items that were destroyed in the fire.

Pope said the family, longtime residents of Norman Wells, spent the night in a local hotel. He said the housing authority has indicated another unit is available for them to move into “fairly quickly. “

The source of the fire has not been confirmed. Pope said one line of inquiry is a potential electrical fault in the crawlspace.

Pope said this is the third fire in about two and a half years to affect the same type of home in Norman Wells. The fires occurred in log homes built around 50 years ago that, he said, are “very combustible.”

“Maybe the housing people will take a good look at the existing houses that are still there and make sure that they’re safe,” he said.