NWT reports a case of flu for the first time since 2020

The Northwest Territories is reporting its first confirmed case of influenza in the past two years.

The Department of Health and Social Services announced the recent case in a Thursday news release. The department said there had also been multiple reports of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in the territory.

In 2021, the territory reported zero cases of influenza, attributing that absence to public health measures designed to stop the spread of Covid-19, which is considered more transmissible than flu.

The NWT lifted all public health measures related to Covid-19, like requiring people to wear masks in indoor public settings and isolate when sick, earlier this month.

The department said Covid-19, the flu and RSV share similar symptoms like fever, cough, muscle aches and pain, headache, chills, fatigue, loss of appetite, sore throat, and a runny or stuffy nose.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is advised to take precautions like wearing a mask, staying at home when sick, and avoiding close contact with others.

Simultaneous infections of Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses have been associated with a higher risk of severe outcomes.