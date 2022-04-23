Do-not-drink warning fully lifted in Sachs Harbour

All residents in Sachs Harbour can now resume drinking their tap water after a smell of fuel and a “visible sheen” were discovered in some homes’ supply nearly a month ago.

The NWT’s chief environmental health officer initially issued a do-not-drink order on March 23 for homes and facilities in the hamlet that had water delivered as of March 21.

That advisory was lifted for some affected locations on Wednesday after testing did not detect any fuel in their water. On Friday afternoon, the NWT’s Department of Health and Social Services said the advisory was now lifted for all remaining locations.

The department said testing of all affected locations was completed on April 11 and no fuel had been detected, while the source of the smell had been found and plumbing cleaned.

Sachs Harbour residents who still smell fuel at their water types are advised to flush their sink drains with soap and water and, if the odour persists, contact the community government.