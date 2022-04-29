Yellowknife artist hosts northern horror-themed art show

Longtime Yellowknife artist Nick MacIntosh says his upcoming solo art show, and return to the city’s art scene, is a tribute to his 14-year-old self.

Inspired by his love of comic books, horror movies and the North, MacIntosh said he has spent the past three years working on his “magnum opus,” a northern horror-themed art exhibit titled Ever Dark.

“It’s a complete return to who I am at my core, really flexing my imagination, thinking what it was like to be 14 again, listening to heavy metal, reading comic books and watching horror movies and all the things that thrilled me,” he told Cabin Radio.

“I’m trying to revisit that place through my artwork, but also make it relevant by keeping it grounded in the North.”

MacIntosh said he has always tried to find creative ways to merge pop culture with northern themes, but veered away from that in recent years. He said Ever Dark, which explores the dark side of the North, is a return to the style for which he is known.

The show’s 25 paintings feature elements of classical horror, imagined concepts, and real events and places, like Giant Mine’s legacy of arsenic pollution. MacIntosh said he wants to provoke the same thrill viewers might get from watching a horror movie.

A poster for the Ever Dark show.

“What makes art great is it challenges the viewer to think or feel something, versus just having something like an Ikea painting that you hang over your couch,” he said.

“This show is for those of us that have had a dark pining amongst the jackpines, or those of us who have been walking in the dark and are only too grateful to see those cabin lights in the distance,” a promotional statement for the show reads.

MacIntosh said the title is inspired by the commonly used northern phrases “ever good” and “ever deadly.”

To him, Ever Dark has the dual meaning of “very good or very cool” and “forever dark” due to the long dark winters in the North.

Ever Dark will take place at the Top Knight on May 13 from 6:30pm to 11pm. Entry is free. MacIntosh said artwork and shirts will be available for sale.