Highway 7 reopens but work continues on section of Highway 1

Highway 7 has reopened to traffic after part of the road washed out, the Northwest Territories’ Department of Infrastructure said on Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, the department said on Twitter the road had been closed due to a washout at kilometre 185.

“Maintenance crews are working on the issue and expect to re-open the road in approximately 12 hours,” the department said at the time.

By 10:30am on Friday, however, the department said the highway – which stretches from Highway 1 outside Fort Simpson to the British Columbia border, via Fort Liard – remained closed.

Only at 3:40pm did the department give the all-clear.

Highway 1, meanwhile, remains closed between Fort Simpson and the ferry crossing toward Wrigley as separate repair work continues. The department now expects that highway to reopen on Saturday morning.