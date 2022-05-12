NWT expands availability of fourth doses against Covid-19

The NWT has lowered its age requirement for a fourth dose of vaccine against Covid-19 to any resident aged 60 or older.

Immunocompromised people aged 12 and up are also eligible. The age cut-off for the general public had previously been 70, a marker that has been gradually decreasing every few weeks.

The NWT government said “it continues to be evident that booster doses increase protection against infection and severe disease.”

However, some residents have complained that the rollout of fourth doses – more accurately second boosters for many people, as the booster shots are generally not full doses – is taking longer in the NWT than they would expect, given the territory led the way with earlier shots.

Walk-in appointments are available in Yellowknife or bookable online. Anywhere else, contact your local health centre.

For a definition of immunocompromised, see the NWT health authority’s website.