Air Tindi offers evacuees free flights home to Hay River

NWT airline Air Tindi says evacuees who escaped flooding in Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation last week can fly home for free.

On Sunday evening, the airline said it would offer free seats – including all fees and taxes – on scheduled Air Tindi flights from Yellowknife to Hay River until May 24.

Air Tindi operates two round trips between Yellowknife and Hay River each weekday, as well as one service every Sunday.

The Town of Hay River has told residents they are free to return, though some areas of the town remain impassable for at least two to three more days. The GNWT is providing buses to help some evacuees return and assess the damage to their homes.

The Kátł’odeeche First Nation has told members to stay away for the time being.