Canada Day parade expected in Yellowknife for first time since 2019

Yellowknife will host a Canada Day parade for the first time in three years this July 1, the Rotary Club of Yellowknife said, with a new route and a running race.

A Canada Day Mile race will lead off the parade, which will start outside City Hall before moving along 48 St and south along Franklin Avenue to Yellowknife’s community arena, the club stated.

While 2020’s parade was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, last year’s event was called off following discoveries of Indigenous children’s bodies at former residential school sites across the country. The Rotary Club said at the time holding the event would not have been appropriate.

Instead, residents spent the day mourning those children and remembering the trauma and impact of residential schools.

“The parade in 2020 had to be cancelled due to gathering limits surrounding the pandemic and last year, we stood with our Indigenous neighbours, who were grieving after the discovery of 215 graves of children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School,” stated Austin Marshall, parade committee chair, in a news release.

“The parade is held on Canada Day, yes, but it can be more than just a birthday party for our country as it has historically been considered.

“We hope events in the city on July 1 can celebrate all members of our community as we move forward in the spirit of reconciliation.”

The Rotary Club said a pipe band, classic cars and a Yellowknife Airport fire truck are expected among parade participants.

Details of the running race will appear on Facebook, the club said. To register as a parade participant, visit the club’s website.