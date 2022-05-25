Yellowknife holding arts and culture plan open house on Thursday

The City of Yellowknife is holding an open house about its arts and culture master plan at the municipal library from 6pm till 8pm on Thursday, May 26.

In a short news release, the city said it is developing a plan “that will help identify priorities, provide direction, and anticipate challenges ahead to allow arts and culture to thrive in the city.”

The city said the open house is one part of a process that involved an online survey, focus groups, interviews and Indigenous advisors.

The open house represents “a final opportunity to gather additional feedback on potential directions moving forward.”