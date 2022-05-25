Man found dead after Tuktoyaktuk house fire, RCMP say

RCMP in Tuktoyaktuk say a man has been found dead inside a home after a fire on Wednesday morning.

The man was discovered following efforts by the local fire department to put out the fire, police said. His identity was not given by RCMP.

Neither the man’s cause of death nor the cause of the fire were immediately confirmed. “Foul play is not suspected at this time,” RCMP said in a statement.

Police said they are working with the territory’s coroner’s office and the Office of the Fire Marshal to determine what took place.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to get in touch with the Tuktoyaktuk RCMP detachment at (867) 977-1111 or via Crime Stoppers.