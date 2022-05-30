Teenager threatened to stab YK liquor store worker, police say

A teenager punched and threatened to stab a worker at Yellowknife’s downtown liquor store during an attempt to steal alcohol, police said in a statement on Monday.

A 14-year-old and 16-year-old have been arrested, RCMP said, adding the employee did not require medical treatment after the incident, which took place on Friday.

“These youth were stopped from entering the store, which resulted in one of the youth [threatening] to stab an employee and subsequently punching this employee,” police stated.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the Yellowknife detachment at (867) 669-1111 or leave a tip anonymously.