Heat warning issued for some Beaufort Delta, Sahtu communities

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for some Beaufort Delta and Sahtu communities as temperatures are expected to reach at least 29 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

The warning covers Aklavik, Fort Good Hope, Inuvik, Norman Wells, Tulita, Fort McPherson, and Tsiigehtchic.

The territorial health department said exposure to extreme heat can cause heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke. Symptoms of heat illness can include dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, headaches, rapid breathing, extreme thirst, and decreased urination. People who feel sick due to the heat should seek medical attention.

Young children, pregnant people, seniors, people with chronic illnesses, and people who spend much of their time outdoors are at an increased risk of heat illnesses.

The government suggests people wear loose fitting or light weight clothing, stay hydrated, visit buildings with air conditioning or use fans, and close curtains and windows during the hottest times of the day to reduce their risk of heat exposure.

“During heat waves, residents, communities, and service providers should check in at least twice per day on those who are at highest risk of heat illness, especially the elderly and those who are homeless or socially isolated,” read the health department’s press release.