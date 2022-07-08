Norman Wells reduces speed limits to prevent dust

The Town of Norman Wells has temporarily reduced speed limits on two roads to limit dust turn up after unusually hot and dry conditions this week.

Speed limits on Canol Drive and Mackenzie Drive, the longest road in town, have been dropped to 30 km/h.

Both roads usually have limits of 50 km/h.

“We understand this minor inconvenience is frustrating to many,” the town said in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

The announcement was first made 24 hours prior.

“Before we know it, it will be -30C again and we can talk about snow removal instead of dust control,” the post read.

The town said dust suppressant is expected on the next barge, scheduled to arrive in Norman Wells on July 19, and that reductions will be lifted once the heat wave has passed.