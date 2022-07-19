Aurora College to examine launching Indigenous business centre

Aurora College says it will use $285,000 in federal funding to explore whether it should create an Indigenous business centre.

The money, from the Future Skills Centre, will be used to look at how similar centres are run elsewhere and assess the needs of Indigenous businesses and communities in the NWT, the college said this week.

“An Indigenous centre for business excellence could help Indigenous entrepreneurs with business start-up or expansion, partnerships and planning; help ensure Indigenous entrepreneurs have access to business support and advice; and provide support and advice about small business development and joint venture developments,” the college stated in a press release.

“It might also assist with developing core skills for Indigenous businesses to succeed, such as governance, risk management, financial management and best practices.”

The college did not announce a start or end date for the work. Aurora College’s transformation into a polytechnic university is due to be complete by 2025.