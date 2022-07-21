NWT announces rollout date for young kids’ Covid-19 vaccine

A Covid-19 vaccine for children aged six months to five years will be available from “the week of July 25,” the NWT government says.

Previously, the territory had not specified when the Moderna doses for young children, approved by Health Canada this month, would become available to its residents.

The dosage being used in young children is significantly smaller than that contained in the vaccine for adults.

“Starting in the week of July 25, 2022, appointment availability will open in Yellowknife and communities throughout the NWT as vaccine supplies are shipped to local health centres,” the NWT’s health authority said in a Thursday statement.

“Parents and guardians who wish to have their children vaccinated are encouraged to look out for local opportunities or contact their local public health units or health centres for information on when vaccines will be available in their communities.”

The health authority said the vaccine will involve two doses at least eight weeks apart.

In Yellowknife, the vaccine for young kids will be offered on Wednesdays and Fridays. Vaccinations for all older residents continue to be offered through either walk-in or booked appointments.

Elsewhere, appointments are arranged through local health centres.