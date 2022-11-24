Fort Simpson chooses two new councillors in by-election

After a Wednesday by-election in Fort Simpson, Stephanie Hardisty and Ramona Hardisty-Gillis have been selected to join the village council.

The village opted in October to hold a by-election to replace outgoing members Kyle Christiansen and Rosemary Gill.

Hardisty and Hardisty-Gillis defeated Geline Antoine, Jean Paul Bernard, Lynn Canney, John Dempsey and Kathy Tsetso for the two vacant seats.

A results sheet states 206 of the 736 eligible residents voted, a turnout of 27 perent.

“We said, let’s let the citizens decide for themselves who should fill these spots,” said Fort Simpson’s mayor, Sean Whelly. “It wasn’t a huge turnout, but that’s normal for a by-election.”

Both councillors are new to politics, Whelly said, but bring a depth of experience and have spent time serving the community in various ways. He said he also appreciates having fresh perspectives on council.

“I’m happy to see things more balanced by having two women elected, and it’s good to see younger faces in council,” he said. “We can’t expect the old people to keep running everything.”

The last full municipal election in Fort Simpson was held in 2021.