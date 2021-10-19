Check results from the NWT’s Monday elections

Results are in from Hay River, Norman Wells, and Fort Simpson as Northwest Territories communities await the outcome of municipal and education authority elections on Monday evening.

Elections for council are taking place in five communities and a mayoral election was held in Fort Smith, where either Jessica Cox or Fred Daniels will succeed Lynn Napier as mayor. In the other communities, mayors were acclaimed after only one candidate ran.

Hay River kept all six of the incumbent councillors who stood for re-election according to results shared by the town to Facebook.

Provisionally elected are Robert Bouchard (re-elected), Emily Chambers (re-elected), Keith Dohey (re-elected), Linda Duford (re-elected), Jeff Groenewegen (re-elected), Peter Magill, Karen Wall, and Brian Willows (re-elected). Kim Brockway and Keanan Kipling were not elected.

In Fort Simpson, five fresh faces were elected as deputy mayor Celine Antoine and councillor Randy Sibbeston failed to retain their seats.

Results posted to the village’s Facebook page show the eight provisionally elected councillors are Troy Bellefontaine (re-elected), Cynthia Browning, Kyle Christiansen, Rosemary Gill, Muaz Hassan (re-elected), Liza McPherson (re-elected), James Tsetso, and Les Wright.

Norman Wells elected six councillors according to results posted on its website: Pascal Audet, Alexis Peachey, Kacee Hunter, Kelly McCoy, Trevor Smith, and David Wever. Of those, returning incumbents are Peachey ( who was the deputy mayor), Audet, Smith, and Wever.

Not elected were Chris Chivers, Dorathy Wright, Carol Lorentz, and Tim Melnyk.

Turnout was given as 68 percent in Norman Wells and 28 percent in Fort Simpson. No turnout figure was given in Hay River.

So far, council results have not been declared in Fort Smith or Inuvik. Fort Smith’s mayoral result is not yet in.

School board trustee elections took place in Yellowknife, as did district education authority elections in the other communities. Francophone school board trustees had already been acclaimed.

Unofficial results suggest Yellowknife Catholic Schools trustees will be Ainsley Dempsey, Christine Lewandowski, Tina Schauerte, Steven Voytilla, Susan Waddell, Melanie Williams, and Andy Young, with John Dalton missing out.

A recount of YK1 school board votes had begun by 9:20pm on Monday. Three candidates on the bubble – Trevor Sinclair, Al McDonald, and Carla Kinakin – were separated by just two votes. Those appearing to be definitively elected are Doreen Cleary, Tina Drew, David Wasylciw, Terry Brookes, and Diana Neill.

YK1 and Yellowknife Catholic Schools each had four outgoing trustees who did not seek re-election. For YK1 these were John Stephenson, Jay Butler, Satish Garikaparthi, and Rajiv Rawat. For Yellowknife Catholic Schools they were Erin Currie, Revi Lau-a, Lori MacMillan Gallant, and Candace Meadus.

This year, the Town of Fort Smith chose to select three representatives for its district education authority, or DEA, through an election.

In past years, the town called for expressions of interest from residents to sit on the DEA and council selected three.

The Salt River First Nation and Fort Smith Métis Council also each appoint three members to the DEA.

The current Fort Smith DEA’s term ends on November 30. The three bodies have until then to appoint the nine representatives.

As of Monday, the DEA had not received any letters of appointment from the First Nation or Métis Council.

More follows.

Sarah Pruys and Sarah Sibley contributed reporting.