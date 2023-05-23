Dog rescued from fire on Yellowknife’s Lamoureux Road

A dog was safely rescued from Monday evening’s fire on a residential Yellowknife street, the city said in a news release providing more information about its response.

Smoke from the fire at 24 Lamoureux Road, near the intersection with Hordal Road, could be seen across the city. Called to the scene at around 7:45pm, crews had the fire contained within half an hour.

While firefighters arrived to find a camper on fire, the city says the home’s attic space and crawlspace were soon also determined to be alight.

“Through continued effort, the crew was able to limit the spread of the fire and bring it under control. No injuries were reported. The homeowner’s dog was rescued from inside the structure,” the city reported.

“The initial firefighters who arrived on-scene acted quickly and decisively to control the fire and contain it to a small portion of the home, which prevented the fire from causing more damage.”

Four pieces of apparatus and 19 firefighters were involved. The city said the territory’s Office of the Fire Marshal is now investigating the fire’s cause.