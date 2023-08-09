Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

Advertisement.

Sonny Blake to seek fourth term as Mackenzie Delta MLA

Ollie Williams·
Frederick Blake Jr is seen in a photo he published to Facebook in 2021.
Frederick Blake Jr is seen in a photo he published to Facebook in 2021.

Frederick Blake Jr says he will seek a fourth term as the Mackenzie Delta’s MLA at this fall’s territorial election.

Nicknamed Sonny, he has been Speaker of the House since he was acclaimed – meaning he ran unopposed – in 2019. He was first elected in 2011.

The Mackenzie Delta district encompasses Aklavik, Fort McPherson and Blake’s home of Tsiigehtchic.

Just three people have served as the district’s MLA since 1979: Blake, David Krutko (1995-2011) and Richard Nerysoo (1979-1995).

Blake told Cabin Radio on Tuesday evening he will run again this fall.

Advertisement.

Advertisement.

Polling day is October 3. Prospective candidates cannot file the paperwork that confirms they are running until early September.

© 2017-2023 506992 NWT Ltd, operating as Cabin Radio. Proudly owned and operated by Yellowknife residents.