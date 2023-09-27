Stuart Wray says he’ll run for Frame Lake MLA

As the Northwest Territories’ election approaches, Stuart Wray says he plans to run in Yellowknife’s Frame Lake district.

Wray, who says he is currently the Ekati diamond mine’s superintendent of health and safety, said in a Wednesday press release he plans to put his name forward as he wants to serve his community.

Wray said he is of Inuit and Scottish ancestry, was born in the eastern Arctic and moved to Yellowknife with his family in 1986.

“I’m choosing to run in the Frame Lake district because of my deep ties to the neighbourhood. I want to represent my neighbours in the assembly,” he was quoted as saying.

“With my background in mining and resource development, and a keen interest in community development, I want to build on our strengths to create a hopeful future for our youngest residents, where education and training lead to economic opportunity in a diverse and ecologically responsible economy.”

Wray said he became interested in politics through family involvement and entrepreneurship. Wray’s father, Gordon, was an NWT MLA from 1983 to 1991, when the territory included what is now Nunavut.

Kevin O’Reilly is currently the MLA for the Frame Lake riding, having held the seat since 2015.

So far, former Yellowknife city councillor Julian Morse and John Stanley, an owner of Stanley Boxing and Fitness and a kickboxing coach, have announced they plan to run in the riding.

Election day is set to take place on November 14.