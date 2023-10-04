Deanna Cornfield says she’ll run in YK’s Frame Lake

Deanna Cornfield has become the fourth declared candidate in Yellowknife’s Frame Lake district for this fall’s territorial election.

In a press release, Cornfield said she would bring the voice “of a mother who raised a child on her own while rising through the ranks in business” to territorial politics.

She joins Julian Morse, John Stanley and Stuart Wray on the list of people intending to run in Frame Lake, where incumbent Kevin O’Reilly is not expected to seek re-election.

Cornfield said she has 20 years’ experience in marketing, sales, technology, procurement and logistics, and represents a candidate that “understands adversity, diversity and resilience.”

She identified priorities like working with the territory’s businesses, refining the NWT’s Extended Health Benefits policy, and improving the territory’s telecoms and power infrastructure.

The territorial election, which was pushed back by the summer wildfire crisis, is now scheduled by November 14.

The election period begins on October 16, at which point people intending to run can formalize their candidacy.