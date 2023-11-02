Yellowknife’s Bijou Boutique to close by end of 2023

Bijou Boutique, a collection of gifts, clothing and accessories in downtown Yellowknife, will close by the end of the year after a decade in business.

Owner Jill Groenewegen told customers to use any gift cards they have by December 24.

In a Facebook post, Groenewegen said a change in her personal circumstances was the main factor behind the closure.

The store follows restaurant Fishy People, low-cost chain Miniso and the larger construction firm Kasteel among Yellowknife businesses to recently announce they would cease trading at least temporarily.

No two of those businesses faced precisely the same outlook, and it’s impossible to draw direct links from all of those closures to the likes of the pandemic or this summer’s wildfires and evacuation, each of which disrupted many businesses’ revenue.

Even so, recent business closures in Yellowknife feel like they’re starting to add up.

Bijou Boutique’s announcement came two days into a shop local campaign being run by the City of Yellowknife with twice the usual prize pot in a bid to keep stores going. The city’s chamber of commerce recently ditched its regular awards night in favour of a business relief gala.

Groenewegen said her boutique had faced “a challenging year for a number of reasons,” but she added that her personal “biggest struggle was balancing my new role as a mom while maintaining a small business.”

“The store has connected me with so many of you over the years and I’m so grateful for all the memories,” she wrote.

“I am ready for a new chapter in life – whatever that may bring – and allowing myself the time to focus on my family is my priority right now.”