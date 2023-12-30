Guide to Northwest Territories 2023 New Year’s Eve events

Where to go for New Year’s Eve as 2023 becomes 2024? What to do? Don’t worry – we have answers for some Northwest Territories communities.

Scroll down for our quick guide to the events we know of across the territory.

If we’re missing one, email us the details and we’ll add it as soon as we can.

Note that some communities are asking people not to attend events if sick and to wear masks as appropriate, given concern about the spread of influenza and Covid-19. Please check with organizers before attending if you’re unsure.

Happy New Year and here’s hoping for a nice, quiet 2024…

Aklavik

Youth games take place at the Sittichinli Complex from 6pm till 10pm on Saturday, December 30. On New Year’s Eve there’ll be fireworks, a bonfire and a truck parade at midnight by Shorty’s Pond, with a party to follow at the Sittichinli Complex.

Behchokǫ̀

Welders Daughter will headline a New Year’s Eve dance from 9pm till 2am at the Ko Gocho Centre.

Dettah

Elvis Kotchilea and band are playing at the Chief Drygeese Centre from 8pm on New Year’s Eve. There’s also a jigging contest with a trip for two to Edmonton donated by B. Dene Adventures as a door prize.

Fort Liard

The Acho Dene Koe First Nation’s takeout supper took place on Friday evening, including fireworks.

Fort Providence

A 1pm fire-feeding ceremony and midnight fireworks display are scheduled, but indoor events originally planned for New Year’s Eve have been cancelled.

Fort Resolution

Edmonton Indigenous dance group Magoo Crew will be performing from 9pm followed by a midnight fireworks display in front of the hamlet office.

Fort Simpson

On Saturday, December 30, there’s a year end drum dance at the Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ Elementary School gym from 7pm till 11pm. Moose stew, bannock and tea will be served.

New Year’s Eve fireworks will take place from 8pm, then an adult dance runs from 10pm till 2am on December 31 at the rec centre with music from DJ Teagan. There’s a trip for two to Yellowknife with Air Tindi to be won as a door prize.

Fort Smith

There’ll be a family dance party from 2pm at the community and rec centre gymnasium. New Year’s Eve fireworks at The Lookout are scheduled for 7-8pm according to the town’s website.

Hay River

The town’s library is showing Wings, a 1920s movie that won the first Oscar for best picture, from 8pm on New Year’s Eve. Meanwhile, Festival at the Forks runs from 7-9pm with a bonfire, hot chocolate and music. Fireworks take place there at 8pm.

Inuvik

The community feast and old-time dance begins at 5pm at the Midnight Sun Complex and runs till 2am. Expect free cupcakes, a jigging contest and “New Year’s Eve swag.”

Jean Marie River

Johnny Landry is playing Jean Marie River from 9pm on New Year’s Eve, with midnight fireworks at the arbor plus a bonfire and hot chocolate. There’s a second chance to hear Johnny at the January 1 community feast in the gym from 5pm.

Tuktoyaktuk

There’ll be a fireworks celebration starting at 11:55pm at The Point (Nuvugaaluk).

Whatì

On Saturday, December 30 (and not New Year’s Eve) there’ll be a family dance at the culture centre from 6pm till 9pm.

Yellowknife

The city’s fireworks display begins at 8pm and the municipality says residents are invited to watch from Somba K’e Civic Plaza. Bear in mind the forecast suggests it might be windy, so wrap up accordingly. The Multicultural Community of Yellowknife’s gala is sold out.