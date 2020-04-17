Yellowknife’s 11-foot muskox now socially distancing

Elon Muskox, the horticultural muskox that has somehow come to represent the City of Yellowknife, is now socially distanced – with the help of heavy equipment.

The muskox was seen being forcibly moved to an indoor location on Saturday, coincidentally at about the time the NWT’s pandemic enforcement team began implementing a range of new rules.

It’s not clear if the muskox was failing to comply.

A spokesperson for the City of Yellowknife attempted to paint a rosier picture of the muskox’s journey.

“Elon is warming up as City crews prepare him to be replanted for the summer,” wrote spokesperson Alison Harrower in a statement.

“Elon will return when he is blooming once again.”

The muskox is understood to be the only resident of the Northwest Territories hoping to discover something growing on them during the pandemic.

Each year, Elon – named for the tech billionaire after a Florida man invaded a contest to christen the muskox in 2018 – is hauled away for a spring refurb before reappearing looking fabulous.

The City received the muskox as a gift from Québec.

It originally featured in a horticultural show in Gatineau to mark Canada 150 in 2017.

From the Cabin Radio horticultural archive: Elon Muskox’s summer debut in 2019.