Watch: Explore Ten Stone Mountain Lodge with Cabin Radio

Wheeler, Lekter, Ollie, Shannon, Sarah, and Nicole take you on a tour of the new Ten Stone Mountain Lodge deep in the heart of the Sahtu’s Mackenzie Mountains.

Take a look inside the lodge in this video, sponsored by lodge owners North-Wright Airways – and join the intrepid Cabin Radio crew on a hike into the surrounding hills.

This is what we mean when we say “staycation” in the NWT. For more staycation ideas, check out our guide.

For more information about the lodge, head to the Ten Stone Mountain Lodge Facebook page.