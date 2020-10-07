Yellowknife issues pool reopening guidelines

Yellowknife’s swimming pool reopens on Friday. Ahead of that, the city published a new schedule and list of changes residents should expect.

Anyone using the pool must now book a session online or call in advance to reserve a space, ensuring the building’s new capacity – in keeping with Covid-19 restrictions – isn’t exceeded. (The number to call is 867-920-5683.)

The pool will be open to the public from 8:30 each day. A fall 2020 schedule has been published on the city’s website. Reservations can be made up to a week in advance.

“Due to capacity restrictions in place, swim availability has been significantly reduced,” the city said on Wednesday.

“Spectators are not permitted at this time, and anyone wishing to enter the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool must sign up.”

Masks or face coverings are mandatory on arrival at the pool until you start your swim, the city said. Children under two and those with a condition affecting their ability to wear a mask are exempt.

“Users should arrive no earlier than 10 minutes before their reserved swim time, dressed in their swimwear,” the city said.

“Each user will be provided with a storage container to store their clothes and any personal items during their swim.

“Users will not be able to use the shower facilities following their swim and should collect their belongings from their containers and leave the building within 10 minutes of the end of their swim time.”

Only people who complete a contact tracing form on the city’s website will be permitted to enter the building.

People with any symptoms that might match Covid-19 are asked not to visit the pool.