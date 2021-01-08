Łútsël K’é chief medevaced after snowmobile accident

Chief of the Łútsël K’é Dene First Nation Darryl Marlowe is recovering in Yellowknife after a snowmobile accident on Sunday, January 3.

Hanna Catholique, Łútsël K’é’s senior administrative officer, told Cabin Radio: “He’s been in an accident. He is doing well and he’s still in Yellowknife.”

RCMP said they were investigating the circumstances of a snowmobile accident in the community. The incident was first reported by CKLB.

“Łútsël K’é RCMP attended a single motor vehicle collision involving a snow machine in the community at approximately 1:30am on January 3,” read a statement issued by police on Thursday.

“A male was located injured and transported to the Łútsël K’é Health Centre and subsequently transported by medevac to Stanton Territorial Hospital for treatment.

“RCMP are investigating the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Emily Blake contributed reporting.