Yellowknife’s pool closed, dump hours reduced

The City of Yellowknife has closed the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool and reduced operating hours at the dump.

The city announced the changes on Thursday afternoon, stating it will “continue to take precautions to limit the outbreak” of Covid-19 at NJ Macpherson School.

The solid waste facility is now open Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 4:15pm for public drop-off only. Residents are asked to pay by card where possible.

City Hall and the fieldhouse remain closed to the public.

The accessible bus service is operating to a reduced schedule and is available for registered users on weekdays from 6:40am to 7:10pm.