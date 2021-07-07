Hay River municipal mask rules to ease on Thursday at 8am

The Town of Hay River says mandatory mask-wearing at town facilities will end at 8am on Thursday.

After the NWT’s chief public health officer eased some Covid-19 restrictions, the town said on Wednesday masks will no longer be required inside Hay River’s municipal facilities.

“We had a discussion about the town staff’s comfort level with suspending the mandatory mask policy in town facilities for staff members, contractors, and members of the general public,” Travis Wright, Hay River’s director of protective services, told councillors at a meeting on Tusday.

“It was communicated that all the staff are comfortable with the suspending of the mandatory mask policy in all town facilities.”

Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola last month told the CBC individual residents must decide whether to wear a mask inside and, in some situations like large indoor gatherings, masks remain recommended.

Hay River’s decision comes a week after the territorial government lifted mandatory mask-wearing for indoor public spaces in the North Slave. The City of Yellowknife eased restrictions inside its facilities earlier this week.

The town said it will continue to use sign-in sheets at facilities for contract tracing purposes.