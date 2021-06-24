North Slave mask mandate to lift Monday at 5pm

A mandatory mask rule is set to lift in the North Slave region on Monday at 5pm after schools close for the summer and as the NWT returns to zero Covid-19 cases.

On CBC’s The Trailbreaker Thursday morning, Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola said the mask mandate in Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, Dettah and Behchokǫ̀ will lift on Monday, June 28.

Mandatory mask-wearing in indoor public spaces has been in place in these communities since May 3.

Kandola told the CBC it will be up to each person to decide whether they want to wear a mask inside, and that in some situations, like large indoor gatherings, masks will still be recommended.

“You need to start making those risk assessments yourself,” Kandola said earlier at a June 9 press conference.

“We’re not going to be making masks mandatory in the NWT after we lift the order in the end of June, because based on our risk assessment so far we’ve been fortunate, we don’t have community transmission and we have very low case counts.”

The mask mandate will lift as the territory returns to zero Covid-19 cases – among both residents and non-residents, and as schools close for summer holidays.

While schools in Yellowknife wrapped up classes this week, the last day for Behchokǫ̀ students is this coming Monday.