NWT announces six new, 76 resolved Covid-19 cases

The Government of the Northwest Territories announced six new Covid-19 cases on Friday and said 76 cases of the recent cases have resolved.

According to the Covid-19 dashboard, there are now 192 active cases among NWT residents, one death, and two cases in out-of-territory residents. Although in a press release on Friday, the territorial government stated there are three active cases among non-residents.

One of the resolved cases is a non-resident, the other 75 are residents.

The health department has not specified how many of the total 271 cases related to the recent outbreak are resolved versus active by community.

In the Sahtu region, there haven been 89 cases in Fort Good Hope related to the outbreak, 79 cases in Coville Lake, nine cases in Délı̨nę, and 41 cases in Norman Wells.

Yellowknife has 42 cases, Fort Providence and Hay River/Kátł’odeeche First Nation both have three cases, Gamètì has two cases, and Fort Smith, Inuvik, and Behchokǫ̀ each have one case.

The daily update stated there have been nine hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic, five of which are connected to this month’s community transmissions.

There was just one new exposure notice on Friday. Anyone who was at Yellowknife’s Explorer Hotel in the main area between August 19 and 23 is asked to self-monitor, wear a mask in public, and isolate and arrange for testing if they develop symptoms.

Earlier in the week, Yellowknife was told to treat all public areas a possible exposure sites as community spread was beginning in the city.

“We have low level of community transmission in Yellowknife where links to outbreak clusters or cases cannot be ascertained. We are monitoring the situation carefully,” Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola said in a statement.

Two schools in the Sahtu region – Chief Albert Wright School in Tulita and Mackenzie Mountain School in Norman Wells – have decided to start the first few days of the school year with remote learning before re-evaluating. A decision has not yet been made by Colville Lake School or ɂehtseo Ayha School in Délı̨nę.

Across the NWT, many schools are pivoting their plans for the fall and adding additional Covid-19 protection measures, such as making mask-wearing mandatory at all times for staff and students.

In response to the significant number of cases in the Sahtu, North-Wright Airways said on Friday it would be extending flight cancellations for Fort Good Hope and Coville Lake until September 5. The airline had originally suspended flights until August 30.

The federal government announced on August 13 all commercial air travelers will be required to be vaccinated by fall. Fort Smith’s Northwestern Air Lease said it would also be extending that requirement to its charter flight passengers.

On Friday, Health Canada approved the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for youth ages 12 to 17. Previously only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved for that age group in the country.

Kakisa is the first NWT community to have 100 percent of its population aged 12 and older at least partially vaccinated.

“We explained that it was a powerful virus, and this would help them put medicine in their body,” Ruby Simba, Kakisa’s council manager said of how vaccine hesitancy was quelled in the community.