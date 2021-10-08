No francophone school board election, candidates acclaimed

The Commission scolaire francophone des Territoires du Nord-Ouest says no trustee election will be held this month as sufficiently few candidates ran that all were acclaimed.

Jean de Dieu Tuyishime, Simon Cloutier, and Nathalie Nadeau were acclaimed in Yellowknife. Jessica King, Catherine Boulanger, and Rachel Cook were acclaimed in Hay River.

A president for the territory’s francophone school board will be elected by the new board on December 6.

Michael St-Amour, a trustee in Hay River for 12 years, was thanked for his service as he departed the role.

Michael “contributed enormously to this decision-making body and has been most professional in his political activities,” the CSFTNO said in a statement.

Marie-Ève Martel was thanked for three years as a trustee in Yellowknife.