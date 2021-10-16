Injured woman on Fort Providence highway sparks police appeal

A woman has been medevaced to Alberta after being found seriously injured in the middle of Highway 3 outside the NWT community of Fort Providence.

Police appealed for information after being alerted to the woman’s condition at 9:30pm on Thursday. She was discovered on the highway just south of Fort Providence’s Big River gas station.

The woman’s name was not given, nor is her present condition in hospital known.

“RCMP are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to please contact Fort Providence RCMP at (867) 699-1111,” read a short statement from police on Saturday afternoon.

“Anyone travelling Highway 3 south of Big River gas station in either direction between 8:30pm and 9:30pm on October 14 is asked to call Fort Providence RCMP with any information.”