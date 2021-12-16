Covid-19 exposure on December 13 WestJet flight to YK

A WestJet flight from Calgary to Yellowknife on December 13 is the subject of the NWT’s latest Covid-19 exposure notice.

Anyone who was seated in rows 16 to 22 of flight WS 3359, which left Calgary at 11:30am on Monday and landed in Yellowknife at 2pm, is at risk of exposure to the virus responsible for Covid-19.

People who are unvaccinated are being told to isolate for 10 days and arrange to be tested.

Fully vaccinated people should monitor for symptoms and schedule a Covid-19 test for day four – December 17 – of their return to the territory.

There is also an exposure notice for rows 23 to 29 of WestJet flight WS 280, from Kelowna to Calgary, at 6am on December 13.

An exposure notice remains in effect for anyone who was at Kaw Tay Whee School on December 13 or 14. All people who visited the school on those days, regardless of vaccination status, must isolate and get tested.