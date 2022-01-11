Details emerge of January 7 case against Edmonton men

A man arrested after Friday’s day-long Yellowknife police operation appeared in court on Tuesday charged with 12 offences including armed robbery, assault with a weapon, and the forcible confinement of two women.

Salman Noor, 21, hung his head during a short video appearance. He and older brother, Joseph – a 27-year-old facing 11 charges – will each appear on Thursday in connection with the same incident.

Both men are from Edmonton and were already the subjects of court orders that instructed them not to possess weapons or ammunition. Additionally, Joseph was instructed not to be in the Northwest Territories.

On Friday, officers closed two downtown streets for hours following reports of a weapon being brandished in a 53 Street apartment. There were no serious injuries reported.

RCMP said on Friday three people had been arrested in connection with that operation. By Saturday evening, two people had been charged.

Police now allege Salman and Joseph Noor targeted two women and two men with weapons.

Both brothers are charged with concealing a weapon; possessing a restricted weapon with ammunition; possessing a weapon dangerous to the public; possession of a cutting agent for cocaine; possession of goods obtained by crime; and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Salman is additionally charged with armed robbery; assault with a weapon; forcible confinement and pointing a firearm at two women; and using a firearm for the commission of an offence.

Joseph is additionally charged with assault with a weapon and pointing a handgun at two men.

Court documents show the brothers are not to contact a list of people, an exception being each other, communication that will be allowed through their respective lawyers.

The court heard police are still going through evidence, including footage from video cameras.

Salman and Joseph Noor are presumed innocent as the Crown’s case has not been tested in court.

Armed officers were seen at two apartment buildings – Grayling Manor on 53 Street and Sunridge Apartments on 51A Avenue – after reports of a handgun at Grayling Manor early on Friday.

Police said witnesses reported the gun being aimed at people, adding at least one suspect had fled to Sunridge.

Both apartment buildings have previously experienced serious incidents involving weapons and drugs.

In May 2020, the Yellowknife Housing Authority vowed to improve security at four properties, including Grayling Manor, after a 40-year-old man was injured in a reported shooting.

Spokesperson Cara Bryant told Cabin Radio patrols in some cases would take place around the clock and security cameras “will be installed in all common areas.”